Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

