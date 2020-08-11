Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BUI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

