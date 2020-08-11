Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 352,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

