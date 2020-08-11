Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

