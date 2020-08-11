Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,532 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

