Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

