Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 105.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

