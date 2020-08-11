Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Fossil Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,356.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

