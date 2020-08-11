Strs Ohio Grows Stake in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.65. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

