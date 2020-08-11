Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

