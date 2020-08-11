Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

