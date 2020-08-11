Strs Ohio Makes New $330,000 Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.