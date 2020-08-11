Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Monroe Capital worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monroe Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

