First Trust Advisors LP Sells 203,836 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

