Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 8.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

