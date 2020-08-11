Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Iteris worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iteris by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 45.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. Iteris Inc has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that Iteris Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

