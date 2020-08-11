Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $334,000 in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 143,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

CNO opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.