Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEF. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Greif by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at $227,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Greif by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

