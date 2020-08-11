Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

