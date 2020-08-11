First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 105.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

