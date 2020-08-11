Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,553 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $30,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $6,909,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $3,158,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

