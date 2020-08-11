Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,204,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of RXN opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.