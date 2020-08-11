Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

