101,592 Shares in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. RadNet Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $880.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

