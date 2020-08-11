First Trust Advisors LP Sells 56,250 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

ACIW stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.