First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,865,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 351,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 115,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,446,000.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

