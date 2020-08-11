VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

