HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in HSBC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of -216.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

