13,128 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,602,472.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $250,792.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,741,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,913 shares of company stock worth $34,188,921 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of MDLA opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

13,128 Shares in Medallia Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC
