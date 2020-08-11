13,128 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,602,472.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $250,792.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 444,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,741,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,913 shares of company stock worth $34,188,921 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of MDLA opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

