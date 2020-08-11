SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

Shares of RY stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.