SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $85,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock worth $1,570,094 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

