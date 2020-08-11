SG Americas Securities LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

