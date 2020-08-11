SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,866 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

