1,965 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

