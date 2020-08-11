Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.