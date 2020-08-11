Craig Hallum Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $156.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $133.06 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,012,478. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Craig Hallum Increases Paylocity Price Target to $156.00
Craig Hallum Increases Paylocity Price Target to $156.00
Lightspeed POS Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC
Lightspeed POS Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC
Contrasting Valaris & Its Peers
Contrasting Valaris & Its Peers
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report