Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a C$27.00 target price on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.42.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$39.93 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.04.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

