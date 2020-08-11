Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a C$27.00 target price on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.42.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$39.93 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.04.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

