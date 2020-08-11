Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

