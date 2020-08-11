Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 902 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Well Done LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

