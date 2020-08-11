Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 189,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

