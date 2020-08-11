Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $356.26 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $358.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.16 and its 200-day moving average is $295.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

