Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPHD. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

