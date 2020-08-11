Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,838,882. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

