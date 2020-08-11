Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $125,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,188 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after buying an additional 566,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

