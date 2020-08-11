Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 126,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,712 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 460,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

