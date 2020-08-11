Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,885 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

