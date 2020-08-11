Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.