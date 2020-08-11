Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Cfra increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

