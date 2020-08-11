Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.58.

