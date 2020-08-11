Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 484 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,353,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

